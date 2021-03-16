Voters in Jackson County's three school districts were wrapping-up an ESPLOST vote on Tuesday, March 16.
For full results, check our website at
Only 668 people voted early in the referendum with another six voting absentee.
County elections manager Jennifer Logan said the in-person voting on Tuesday had been slow.
The outcome of the vote will have a major impact on local school systems, especially in financing facility needs for new or expanded schools.
The measure has to pass in all three school districts to go into effect. It is an extension of an existing sales tax being used by the systems to help fund local education needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.