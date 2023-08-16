Johnny Eubanks has announced his retirement from the Commerce City Council after serving nearly 15 years.
“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to announce that I will not be running for re-election as Councilman Ward 5 for the City of Commerce,” Eubanks said in his announcement. “I have served 14 years and have helped the citizens of my ward, as well as those of the other four wards. I have been available and willing to always fight their battles. I have always voted as to what was best for the City of Commerce in all their endeavors and never backed down from what I thought was right. At this time in my life, I am ready to retire from active duty and continue as a silent supporter.”
