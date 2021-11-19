Jefferson native Tim Evans was recently honored during the Georgia Economic Developers Association's annual awards luncheon.
Evans — who serves as vice president of economic development of the Greater Hall County Chamber of Commerce — was named the 2021 recipient of the Rip Wiley Award for Professional Excellence. The award is named after H. W. "Rip" Wiley, who worked for the Georgia Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism (now the Department of Economic Development) as director of the industry division when he passed in October 1978. This award was established upon his death in 1978 to be presented to the person in economic development who best represents his spirit of excellence.
