The ex-husband of former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor Karen C. Lyke has pleaded guilty to conspiring with her in a multi-year scheme to steal more than $1.3 million.

Kevin M. Gregory, 40, of Toledo, Ohio, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program theft.

