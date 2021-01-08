The extraordinary events of Jan. 6 when a mob of Trump supporters rioted in the U.S. Capitol and stormed into the U.S. Congress has led to a huge fallout for the nation.
The riot and Capitol breech was an attempt to stop Congress, which was in session, from ceremoniously certifying the Nov. 3 election results. Congress met later in the night and completed the process of acknowledging Joe Biden had the electoral college votes to become the next president.
In addition to the Trump mob Wednesday, runoff election results for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats also stunned the nation as Democrats narrowly outside two incumbent Republicans. The results will give control of the Senate to Democrats and by extension, Democratic control over the main levers of government for the next two years.
In the hours since those events, the following has happened:
• Trump has been banned from his social media accounts following the riots, which he helped foment in a speech to the crowd just before it stormed the Congressional building.
• Prosecutors say Trump could face prosecution for inciting the attempted the insurrection. Some national media outlets report that Trump is considering pardoning himself before he leaves office on Jan. 20.
• At least two members of Trump's cabinet have resigned over the rioting and Trump's role in the events.
• Trump has broken with his own vice president, Mike Pence, over Pence's refusal to illegally attempt to block the electoral certification of the Nov. 3 elections. Pence, who has been a loyal soldier for Trump, is reportedly furious with the president.
• A Capitol police officer has died from injuries suffered in the Trump riot, bringing the total deaths to 5 from the event. One woman rioter was shot and killed and three other people suffered medical events during the riot. One of those was a woman from Georgia.
• Some Democrats and Republicans have called on VP Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office ahead of Jan. 20. Others have called for an immediate impeachment. Both are unlikely given the short time Trump has left in office.
• After weeks of denial and calling the Nov. election results rigged, Trump finally conceded he lost the election on Thursday.
• Some high-profile Republicans who had been Trump supporters and enablers have turned on the President since the riot. The political fallout of the riot has clever the Republican Party, which had followed in lock-step under Trump over the last four years.
