A Corporal with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and his wife were killed in a wreck in Jackson County last week.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Jan. 28 around 8:15 p.m. at the Hwy. 82 intersection with Jett Roberts Rd.
A Chevrolet Malibu didn’t stop at the stop sign on Jett Roberts Rd., and was struck by semi-truck that was traveling eastbound along Hwy. 82. After the impact, the Malibu continued across all lanes of traffic, down an embankment and struck a tree. The semi-truck traveled down an embankment and came to rest.
The driver of the Malibu, Heather Gazaway, 35, of Blue Ridge was killed in the collision. Her husband, Richard Gazaway, 38, also of Blue Ridge, was transported for treatment, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Two juveniles — ages 12 and 3 — were also in the vehicle. The 12-year-old juvenile had a “possible injury or complaint.”
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
According to the Fannin Sheriff’s Administration, Corporal Gazaway was hired as a detention officer with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office in 2013. He then trained to become a deputy sheriff and was certified as an officer in 2015. He was promoted to Corporal on Jan. 1.
“Corporal Gazaway was an invaluable asset to our office,” the Fannin Sheriff’s Administration said on social media. “He was always willing to pick up an extra shift, whether in the jail or on patrol, back up another deputy, and was known for his dedication to his job. He was a devoted husband and father to his daughters Skylar and Riley.
“We ask that you keep Corporal Gazaway’s children and family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult journey.”
