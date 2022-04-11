A father and son drowned after their boat capsized in a private pond in Jackson County on Sunday, April 10.
The two victims have been identified as Calvin Harris, Sr., 55, of Rex, and Calvin Harris, Jr., 32, of Stone Mountain.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called for an agency assist at 2848 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, around 2 p.m. for a report of two men falling in a pond. Fire and rescue were on scene when deputies arrived and recovered the bodies of the two men about 15-feet off the bank. Both were unresponsive and pronounced dead at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
According to a female family member, the family had permission from the property owner to fish on the pond. She and the two men had been on a two-person boat, but the woman said she got off at the dock to fish because the boat was wobbling. The woman said she was wearing a life jacket, but the two men were not. She added that the two men knew how to swim.
The two men then went out in the boat about 50 feet and the woman said she heard a splash and saw Harris Sr. had fallen into the pond and was holding onto the boat.
According to the report, the boat started sinking and Harris Jr. jumped in the water and began swimming toward the bank. He started flapping his arms and Harris Sr. swam toward his son and they both went under water.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was also called.
