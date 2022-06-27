The Jaxco Culture Organization held the first-annual Jaxco Juneteenth Celebration at the Jefferson Boys and Girls Club on June 19. Hundreds converged from across the county for an evening of family fun with music, educational skits, dancing, basketball, cornhole and kids’ activities.
Juneteenth, now a federal holiday and local holiday, marks the anniversary of the announcement of General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas.
A dozen vendors participated in the Jackson County celebration, mostly local Black entrepreneurs, and organizers issued certificates of recognition to more than 50 Black business people, leaders and community volunteers. Committee member Ava “Sunshine” Duckett wrote, produced and directed a play sharing the history of the holiday.
The Jaxco Culture Organization was formed earlier this year by Jefferson native Tab Martin. Other committee members included Laveda Daniels, Sunshine Duckett, Melody Herrington, Quadrika Johnson, Ranata Pittman, Shemika Reed and Rocheeka White.
“A lot has changed since my friends and I were young,” said Martin. “The community seems to be slowly departing. I wanted to have an event that could show everyone what we’re capable of when we come together.”
The effort raised over $3,000 from corporate sponsors and community donors, including Rucker Family Amusements, Harry’s Hotspot, White’s Funeral Home, the Platinum Club, Oxford Comma Copyediting, Jackson County Democratic Committee, Jackson County Family Connection and the Jackson County Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Organizers also thank Commerce Pak n Print Plus, Tabo’s Piggly Wiggly, the City of Jefferson, Jackson County Parks and Recreation, and the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County for their parts in making the event come together.
Organizers and attendees said they were thrilled with the success of the event, and look forward to doing it again next year.
“I think folks felt the positive energy that it was giving,” said Martin. “Everyone was in high spirits and fellowshipping, from the young to the old. Also, the uneducated were able to get educated about Juneteenth. Our team is planning to have this event every year and I pray God places it on every heart to come out and join us.”
For more information on the Jaxco Juneteenth Celebration or to support next year’s event, email Tab Martin at atmartin@gmail.com.
