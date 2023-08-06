All schools in the Jackson County School System saw an increase in first day enrollment numbers this year. District-wide, enrollment totaled 10,628 students on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, up from 10,003 last year.
While on paper, it looks like West Jackson Middle School saw a dip in enrollment, that’s only due to the opening of a new west side middle school, Legacy Knoll Middle School. The total between those two schools was 1,549 students on the first day of the 2023-24 school year, an increase over the 2022-23 first day enrollment at WJMS, when enrollment totaled 1,540.
