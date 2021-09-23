The Arcade Police Department is inviting the public to join them for a meet-and-greet with first responders featuring a mobile vaccine clinic to commemorate National Faith and Blue Weekend (NFBW) Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Arcade City Park.
Vaccines will be provided by the Northeast Georgia Department of Health and are completely free of charge with no insurance or identification needed.
The vaccine team will offer both the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for ages 12 and up, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, authorized for adults only. Those who opt for the Pfizer vaccine can be scheduled for the second dose at their nearest health department after three weeks.
The original plan was for a bicycle rodeo for kids up to 10 years old, but due to the recent spike in Covid cases among kids in that age group, city officials decided the mobile vaccination event would better serve the community.
“Right now, we will have one of our police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance,” said Williams. The APD will also be passing out coloring books, stick-on police badges, candy and other fun activities for kids, he said.
Co-convened by the OneCOP initiative by MovementForward, Inc. and the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), according to its website, NFBW is the most collaborative police-community engagement project in recent history.
The initiative is based on the premise that a strong community is built on mutual respect, trust and understanding among its three key pillars: law enforcement, faith-based organizations and the community at large. NFBW encourages outreach initiatives among these key groups to build bridges and break down biases to allow communities to work together and thrive as one.
