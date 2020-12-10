Commerce City Council member Mark Fitzpatrick was recently re-elected to serve another term on the Electric Cities of Georgia board.
Fitzpatrick was re-elected to the board in the 2020 ECG annual board election, which was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the ECG Virtual Board Meeting.
Thirty-three member voting ballots were submitted.
Fitzpatrick was re-elected to serve another three years from January 1, 2021, thru December 31, 2023.
