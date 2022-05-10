Recent increases in food prices aren’t just affecting local families’ budgets, local school systems are also feeling the impact.
The Commerce Board of Education voted Monday, May 9, to approve an increase in its student meal prices for full-pay students. Breakfast will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 system-wide. Meanwhile, lunch costs will increase from $1.95 to $2 for Commerce primary and elementary schools and from $2.40 to $2.50 for Commerce middle and high schools.
Commerce director of nutrition Rich Friedman told the board last week that like much of the country, the school system has seen increases in the prices of food and supplies and scarcity in some items.
“We’ve been playing that game this entire year and it’s been difficult,” he said.
Friedman provided a few examples of normal school order items — like hamburger buns, apple sauce or chicken breasts — that have seen significant increases recently.
Friedman said the nutrition department has seen a $63,440 increase in food costs in January-March 2022 when comparing the same time period last year. Some of that, Friedman noted, is because of increased participation due to universal free meals (that federal program is set to phase out in June). But increasing food costs are another contributing factor.
“Admittedly, some of that increase was due to the larger amount of participation that we’re having because of free meals,” Friedman said. “There’s more students eating, so we’re buying more food. But still, we’re looking at a significant increase in food (prices).”
DRAFT BUDGET APPROVED
In other business, the board approved its draft 2023 budget which may be officially approved in June.
Revenues are estimated to total $19.297 million, up from $17.4 million last year. Expenses are estimated at $19.22 million, up from $17 million in the FY22 budget.
Although it’s not part of the budget, superintendent Joy Tolbert recommended the board consider increasing its local supplement for employees later this year.
“As we get closer to setting the millage, I would love…for the board to consider going from 9% to 10%. And that’s going to end up costing about $80,000,” Tolbert said.
The district approved a significant increase (3%) in its local supplement last year.
The board will hold two hearings on the budget — June 1 at 10 a.m. and June 13 at 5:30 p.m. It could approve the budget at its June 13 meeting.
Millage rates won’t be set until later this year as the district awaits a final tax digest on which to set the rate.
DYER, WILKIE LEAVING
Two long-time employees will soon be leaving the Commerce City School System.
The Commerce BOE voted Monday, May 9, to accept the resignation of cafeteria manager Penny Dyer and the retirement of transportation director Carol Wilkie. Dyer and Wilkie have been familiar faces within the school system for decades.
OTHER PERSONNEL MOVES
In another personnel moves, the board approved
•its 2022-23 coaches for middle and high school sports with a couple notable changes. Kendall Love, longtime CHS head wrestling coach, will step down from that position and become the school’s athletic director. CHS principal Will Smith has been serving in that AD role. Smith will now serve as assistant athletic director. Chance McClure will take Love’s role as head varsity wrestling coach. (See related story in the sports section of this week’s paper.)
•leaves of absence: Addie Gooby, Madison Cruz and Camille Whalen, all for maternity leave.
•resignations: Taylor Bolinger, kindergarten teacher; Kimberlee Fisher, CMS paraprofessional; John Cooper, graduation coach; Susan Watson, school cafeteria staff; and Shirley Hollingsworth, school cafeteria staff.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its May meetings, the board:
•recognized its STAR Student Lauren Lindsey. Lindsey chose Kelsee Ryan as her STAR teacher. STAR
•recognized the middle and high school FFA programs for earning a gold emblem on its National Chapter Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.