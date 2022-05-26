A former Jackson County Division of Family and Children Services employee has been indicted on charges of exploitation of an elderly person, forgery and identity fraud.
Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Marquetta Curry in a news release May 26. According to the indictment, while Curry was acting in her capacity as a DFCS employee, she instructed the victim to submit a check with a blank payee line to her “…all while (the victim) believed she had a legal obligation to account for any increase of personal funds to Medicaid.” The check was drawn for $30,000.
“We are working every single day to protect Georgia’s older and at-risk adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation of any kind,” said Carr. “This includes investigating healthcare billing fraud and prosecuting those who attempt to steal from our most vulnerable. We are proud of this latest indictment from our Medicaid Fraud Division and look forward to presenting our case in court.”
The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division presented evidence to a Jackson County grand jury, resulting in Curry’s indictment, on May 23.
