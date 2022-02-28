A Jefferson man accused of molesting multiple children at a daycare has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A public defender representing Alex Tredway filed a waiver of arraignment on Feb. 24 in which Tredway entered a plea of not guilty.
A Jackson County Grand Jury previously indicted Tredway on 12 charges:
•one count of aggravated sodomy
•three counts of aggravated child molestation
•four counts of child molestation
•four counts of cruelty to children-first degree
The alleged crimes reportedly occurred at Bright Beginnings daycare in Jefferson. Tredway had been hired in August 2021. According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between October 2021 and January 2022.
Tredway was arrested on Jan. 12 and has remained in the Jackson County Jail after being denied bond.
