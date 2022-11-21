Former Jefferson City Councilman C.D. Kidd, III, passed away on Nov. 20 at age 81.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Jackson-McWhorter-Funeral Home in Athens.
According to a social media post from the City of Jefferson’s Facebook page, Kidd was the first African American elected to the Jefferson City Council and served 36 years in office.
“The City of Jefferson would like to express their condolences to the family and the community on the death of Mr. C.D. Kidd III,” the post read. “He served the City of Jefferson as a council member for 36 years. Mr. Kidd was the first elected African-American councilmember in the City of Jefferson and was a tireless advocate for his district and all citizens.”
