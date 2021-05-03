Former Jefferson High School coach Richard "Dick" Johnson died Feb. 5 at age 96 in Searcy, Ark.
A Tennessee native, Johnson coached at Jefferson from 1966-1968 and was part of the school's "dream team" of coaches that included Jim Lofton, Jim Stoudenmire, Paul Knight and Jack Keen.
Johnson came to JHS from Dykes High School in Atlanta where Lofton and Keen had also coached before coming to Jefferson. While at Dykes, Johnson's baseball team won the state championship and he was named Georgia High School Coach of the Year for 1966.
In 1969, Johnson returned to his home state of Arkansas and his alma mater, Harding College, where he was a teacher, offensive line coach and head baseball coach for 20 years before retiring in 1989.
Johnson was a veteran of WWII having served in the South Pacific.
Johnson is survived by his wife of 74 years, Joyce Johnson, one son, Bill Johnson and several grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Feb. 9 at White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy, Ark.
