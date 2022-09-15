Members of the Georgia House and Senate Judiciary committees confirmed former state Sen. Bill Hamrick Wednesday as sole judge of the Statewide Business Court.

In unanimous separate votes, the lawmakers approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s nomination of the Carrollton Republican to succeed Walter Davis, who has headed the court since it began operations in 2019.

