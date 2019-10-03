The jockeying for someone to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson has begun as potential candidates make their application for appointment to Gov. Brian Kemp.
That list of applications includes at least one Jackson County man. Adam Fouche of Commerce is among those who have tendered their application to replace Sen. Isakson with the governor's office.
Fouche is a graduate of Commerce High School and the University of Georgia. He is currently a captain and bureau commander with the UGA Police Department.
Prior to entering law enforcement in 2004, Fouche was a reporter and photographer for Mainstreet Newspapers for several years.
Among the reported front-runners to replace Isakson is Rep. Doug Collins whose Congressional district covers Jackson County. Collins is a key ally of President Donald Trump in the U.S. House where he serves on the Judiciary Committee as the ranking minority member.
Gov. Kemp has not set a timeline for when he will announce his appointment. Sen. Isakson is set to step down at the end of the year due to health concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.