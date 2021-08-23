Four more Jackson County residents have died from COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 145 confirmed deaths in Jackson County as of Aug. 23, along with 13 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The county also reached a grim milestone this week, topping 10,000 confirmed cases. There have been 10,040 cases in Jackson County since the start of the pandemic. Jackson County is the 8th highest county in the state when looking at confirmed cases per 100,000 residents since the start of the pandemic.
The county has had 811 new cases in the past two weeks, a rate far higher than the state average.
Meanwhile, the county continues to lag behind the state average in vaccination rates. Across the state, 42% of residents are fully vaccinated, compared to 36% in Jackson County.
HEALTHCARE GROUPS TEAM UP, ENCOURAGE VACCINATIONS
Representatives from six major healthcare groups held a joint press conference last week, pleading for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Health System held the joint news conference Aug. 19. The event comes amid the most recent surge in COVID, fueled by the highly-contagious Delta variant, which has put pressure on hospitals across the state in recent weeks.
Several doctors noted the current surge may be worse than those in the past.
“They’re now facing a surge that’s predicted to be worse than anything that we’ve seen before,” said Dr. John Delzell, vice president of medical education at Northeast Georgia Health System.
“These are huge numbers and we’re seeing this peak rise very, very quickly,” said Dr. Danny Branstetter, medical director of infection prevention at Wellstar Health System. “Rising to match or exceed the peaks we saw in the winter months of December and January.”
The current surge isn’t expected to peak until after Labor Day.
Hospital systems across the state are again facing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, putting a strain on capacity and the morale of healthcare workers.
“We don’t have the luxury of saying ‘we’re full, we’re closed.’ We’re not a hotel.” said Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer and chief of staff at Grady Health System. “So people will continue to come and our staff will continue to cope and we’ll continue to find places to take care of these patients, but it is going to be difficult…”
“We are seeing many nurses and clinicians — the strongest professionals I have ever known — leave the profession or pause their careers because of the stress of the pandemic…,” said Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, chief nurse executive of Emory Healthcare.
IMPACTING YOUNGER COMMUNITY
Several of the representatives noted their hospitals are seeing an increase in younger patients with COVID-19.
When COVID-19 first hit, many of those infected who had complications were older and had comorbidities. But Branstetter said that’s not the reality anymore.
“The virus is no longer drawing that distinction. We’re seeing far more young people affected by this virus…,” he said, adding that some require hospitalization and suffer lifelong injuries to their lungs, as well as strokes and heart attacks.
Dr. Andy Jaffal, chief medical officer at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, noted they’re increasingly seeing younger patients across their hospitals.
“I watched a 28-year-old previously healthy, unvaccinated patient die from COVID complications. And while we value every life, that one was tough because it could have been prevented,” he said.
Dr. Jim Fortenberry, chief medical officer of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, added that CHOA is also seeing an impact in its younger population.
“We are seeing a significantly greater impact on our children and our teens,” said Fortenberry. “We’re seeing more COVID-19 positive patients in our emergency departments, urgent care centers and hospitals than at any time in the pandemic.”
The recent surge, combined with the spread of other respiratory viruses this year, has led to higher numbers of patients at CHOA facilities, Fortenberry said.
GET VACCINATED
The common message across the board was the plea for the community to get vaccinated against the virus.
“The vaccines have been proven safe and effective at reducing not only infection, but also, if infected… reducing the need for hospitalization and ICU stay,” said Branstetter.
The vast majority of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. As of Aug. 23 at Northeast Georgia Health System, 86% of those who have tested positive for COVID are unvaccinated. Ninety-six percent in critical care at NGHS are unvaccinated.
“If you aren’t concerned about getting the vaccine to protect yourself, do it for the people around you. Do it for the people you love. Do it for your healthcare workers that are taking care of you. Do it for your communities,” Delzell said.
The group also encouraged people to continue practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.