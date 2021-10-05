Four more COVID deaths were reported in Jackson County over the past week.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report on Oct. 4, there have been 177 COVID deaths among county residents along with 13 probable-COVID deaths. It's not clear whether those deaths occurred during the week due to a possible lag in state reporting.
Since the start of the pandemic, 12,468 COVID cases have been confirmed among Jackson County residents. That’s the fourth highest county per capita, behind Chattahoochee, Stewart and Whitfield counties. Approximately 1-in-6 county residents have gotten COVID during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the daily case rate was stable over the past week. Over the past two weeks, there have been 421 new cases in the county. That’s down from the week prior, but it’s still higher than the state average per capita.
As of Oct. 4, the 7-day rolling average is 30.1 cases per day.
Forty-two percent of Jackson Countians are fully vaccinated against the virus, below the state average of 48%.
