Four more people have died of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
As of Sept. 13, there have been 159 reported deaths among county residents since the start of the pandemic, along with 13 probable COVID deaths. (The four new deaths did not necessarily occur this past week since there is a lag in state reporting of deaths.)
The county has had 11,663 confirmed COVID cases, the fifth highest county in the state per capita.
Over the past two weeks, there have been 1,038 new cases reported in Jackson. That rate per capita is nearly double the state average (1,390 new cases per 100,000 residents in Jackson County, compared to 745 new cases per 100,000 residents statewide).
Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated residents reached 39% this week, still below the state average of 45%.
