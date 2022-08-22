Four small boxes filled with books can be found across the City of Commerce.
The little "pocket libraries" were designed and built by associates at Southeast Toyota in Commerce. They can be found in four locations: Chaney Park (near the former Boys & Girls Club building); Spencer Park; the duck pond; and Willoughby Park.
“We’re really excited about this,” Commerce Mainstreet director Natalie Thomas said during a recent Commerce City Council meeting. “Not everyone can make it to our public library, which is a wonderful place, but sometimes you’re just in the park and are strolling along the sidewalks, visiting the duck pond, Chaney Park and Willoughby Park.”
The pocket libraries are “Little Free Libraries,” which have grown in popularity over recent years. Citizens are encouraged to take a book, read it, then return it. Children’s books and adult books are available.
“The idea behind it is they have children’s books and books for adults who want to read as well,” Thomas said. “And you take a book, you bring it back. You don’t have to bring it back to the same pocket library.”
Citizens can also donate books to be included in the pocket libraries.
Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker noted the pocket libraries increase access to literacy in the city and said they hope it will grow community engagement.
City manager James Wascher noted the pocket libraries aren’t intended to replace the public library and won’t have near the circulation the Commerce library offers, but that the pocket libraries are a unique feature for the city.
