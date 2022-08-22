Pocket library

Four pocket libraries have been installed across the City of Commerce. Pictured here is the little library at the duck pond. The others are located at Chaney, Spencer and Willoughby parks. The boxes were designed and built by associates at Southeast Toyota.

Four small boxes filled with books can be found across the City of Commerce.

The little "pocket libraries" were designed and built by associates at Southeast Toyota in Commerce. They can be found in four locations: Chaney Park (near the former Boys & Girls Club building); Spencer Park; the duck pond; and Willoughby Park.

Locations

