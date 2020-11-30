The Northeast Health District's free Mobile COVID Testing will be in Jefferson on November 30 thru December 4.
It will be at the old Jackson County 4-H Center (102 Cloverleaf Cir, Jefferson — across from Headstart and near the Jefferson Health Department) from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
You may schedule your fr ee drive-thru test online through a link on our website:
Appointments may also be made via our testing hotline at 706.340.0996.
You may schedule a test, even if you have no symptoms!
For more information on COVID, please visit our website:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.