Free COVID-19 testing is being offered weekly at the historic Braselton gym.
Testing will be offered every Monday beginning Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No insurance is needed. A valid photo ID and email are required.
The historic Braselton gym is located at 4825 Hwy. 53, Braselton.
For more information, visit freecovidtestatl.com or call 678-693-1093.
