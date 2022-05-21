Helping Mamas, in coordination with Athens Area Diaper Bank (AADB), recently announced the Georgia Diaper Project to distribute four months of free diapers to low-income families with children enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
To qualify for free diapers, a parent or caregiver must provide their child’s TANF acceptance letter dated within the last year. Each parent or caregiver who applies and is approved will receive a four-monthly supply of diapers (a $400 value) for their child free of charge. The program will run from May 6-September 30.
Those located in the Athens area (Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties) should apply through AADB at https://bit.ly/AADBGATANF.
For more information, contact kathy.bailey@athensareadiapers.com.
