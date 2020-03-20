No cases of COVID were reported in Jackson Count in the noon Friday state department of health update. Gwinnett County has 20 cases, Hall County 5 cases and Clarke 9 confirmed cases. Statewide there are 430 confirmed cases and 13 deaths through noon Friday, March. 20. The DPH will begin doing two daily updates, one at noon and the other at 7 p.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp and a group of other state and local leaders on Friday called on churches, funeral homes and other organizations to avoid gatherings of over 10 people for the next eight weeks.
The Jackson County tax commissioner's office has implemented a restricted access due to the virus. Only essential services will be provided, such as titles, new car tags and TOP extensions will be done in the tag office in Jefferson. All other services will be done online.
The boil water advisory for Commerce has been canceled as of midday Friday.
Jackson County officials released a video Friday encouraging people to use their time at home to fill out the 2020 census information. A county video can be viewed at:
The Northeast Georgia Health District has opened a drive-through site in Athens for COVID testing by referral only, according to officials. The site is to swab for a sample only and no results will be available on-site.
