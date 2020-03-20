A large Jefferson-Pendergrass area industry has reportedly closed until Monday, March 23, after an employee showed signs of Cornonavirus. The employee has not yet tested positive and the closure was done as a precaution and to do cleaning, according to Jackson County EMA officials. An internal email from the company has circulated widely on social media. There have not been any official virus cases in Jackson County as of Friday morning.
•••
Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock said some supplies ordered for local officials to use related to the virus were not in the most recent shipment to the county. Another shipment of supplies is expected Monday, March 23.
•••
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held an industry conference call with around 30 local industry and business leaders Thursday in an effort to share information and resources. Chamber officials said the call was "heart-warming in how industry officials offered to help each other in this time of need."
•••
State Senator Frank Ginn (District 47) and other state senators were told to isolate themselves after one of their colleagues attended Monday's legislative session who was later confirmed to have COVID-19. Ginn also serves as Madison Sounty’s executive director of the industrial development and building authority. He spoke Thursday from the historic county courthouse in Danielsville, where he works at the IDA director. Ginn said he has no symptoms of any illness and is keeping his distance from other workers at the office. “But we’re not talking about locking yourself in a basement and sliding a pizza under the door,” said Ginn.
•••
Athens Technical College has rescheduled its commencement ceremony from April 29 to Monday, August 3. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the Classic Center in Athens. This decision was made after assessing the situation and reviewing CDC and DPH guidelines. “During these unprecedented and challenging times, the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remains our top priority,” said President Andrea Daniel states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.