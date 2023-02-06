Friends American Grill has announced plans to open a location in downtown Commerce.
The restaurant posted on social media Monday, Feb. 6, that it will be located in the former Our Town Antiques building in downtown Commerce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Friends American Grill has announced plans to open a location in downtown Commerce.
The restaurant posted on social media Monday, Feb. 6, that it will be located in the former Our Town Antiques building in downtown Commerce.
“This will require a total remodel of the inside of the building at 1671 S. Elm Street,” the post read. “Hopefully, we will open sometime in 2023. Please like us at Friends Commerce Grill for upcoming news and progress.”
Friends is a locally-owned grill and bar with restaurants located in Dacula, Dawsonville, Bethlehem, Winder, Jefferson, Cumming and Buford.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.