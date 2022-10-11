While the rest of the world was shutting down during COVID, one area family opened a food truck. Now, the owners of Two Fox Farm Kitchen and Market have taken another step and opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Arcade.
Two Fox is a farm-to-table restaurant run by Katie House, her husband Cody Kilch, and Lindy and Paul Bates. The restaurant, located in the old Shane’s Rib Shack building at 388 Hwy. 82, Arcade, celebrated its opening weekend on Oct. 7-8.
Two Fox is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and on Sundays for brunch. The menu may change over the coming months, but restaurant-goers can expect a traditional breakfast menu with house-made biscuits and other options, along with bowls, salads, sandwiches and burgers for lunch and dinner.
House describes the menu as “Southern food with a fresh twist.” All the ingredients are sourced locally and almost all of the finished products are made in house.
“There’s no premade product except ketchup, mayo and mustard in the building really,” House said.
From the coffee to the flour, most of the restaurant’s food ingredients are sourced locally. The restaurant serves all Georgia beers and has a variety of options for cocktails and wine.
Even some of the art hanging on the walls is local. The restaurant spotlights area artists with displays on the walls.
FARM TO FOOD TRUCK
Both House and Lindy Bates grew up on farms.
House, who runs the kitchen along with her husband, grew up in Madison County. House first studied culinary arts through a joint enrollment program while she was in high school. She studied dietetics at the University of Georgia and moved to Atlanta after that, where she helped run companies, specializing in operations and team management.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 and House and her husband decided to use the opportunity to move closer to home. The couple bought a 9-acre farm where they grow produce and raise chickens, honeybees and miniature cows. The previous owner of the farm was a fox hunter and had two iron foxes on the gates at the property, hence the name “Two Fox Farm.”
That same year, House and her husband opened the Two Fox food truck.
“It was really a solution to COVID. It worked really well to start it during that time because it was open air and safe,” House said. “It was just a good alternative.”
Meanwhile, Bates, who works the front of the restaurant and bakes, grew up in Americus. She moved to the Athens area to attend the University of Georgia and worked in food service throughout college. She’s worked in a number of restaurants over the years and has served as general manager, giving her a comprehensive look at restaurant operations. She also worked at Collective Harvest in Athens, as well as The State Botanical Garden of Georgia. In the meantime, she started lending a hand with the Two Fox food truck.
“I would come and help them on the food truck when they were busy since I had a food service background,” Bates said. “And here we are.”
FOOD TRUCK TO RESTAURANT
House said she’d had her eye on the former Shane’s Rib Shack building for a while and they toured it when it became available.
“We left here after touring it and said, ‘this is perfect,’” House said.
They’ve made a number of improvements to the building, including landscaping and a new “Greetings from Arcade” mural. The restaurant also has a kids’ area, a sandbox, outdoor seating and games, a stage for musicians and a free little library/pantry.
House said she wants the restaurant to be inviting and warm.
“A great place for a date night, but also a great place for your kids to run around and play in the sandbox,” she said.
House said she and the rest of the team are committed to serving local, quality food for area residents.
“If we’re not growing it, we’re sourcing it locally,” she said.
She and Bates noted there are a number of good produce providers in the area. Buying locally not only cuts down on the gas and travel required to get ingredients, but it also supports local growers.
“And it tastes better,” Bates said.
MORE ABOUT TWO FOX
Two Fox plans to continue operating its food truck in addition to the brick-and-mortar.
They also plan to have a small market set up inside the front of the restaurant.
For updates, visit the Two Fox Farm Facebook page or Instagram page.
