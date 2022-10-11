While the rest of the world was shutting down during COVID, one area family opened a food truck. Now, the owners of Two Fox Farm Kitchen and Market have taken another step and opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Arcade.

Two Fox is a farm-to-table restaurant run by Katie House, her husband Cody Kilch, and Lindy and Paul Bates. The restaurant, located in the old Shane’s Rib Shack building at 388 Hwy. 82, Arcade, celebrated its opening weekend on Oct. 7-8.

