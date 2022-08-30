A piece of Commerce’s literary history is now an eye-catching art attraction in the city's downtown area.
Students with the University of Georgia completed a mural over the weekend depicting the cover of “Cold Sassy Tree” by Olive Ann Burns. The 1984 novel is set in a town based on Harmony Grove, the former name for the City of Commerce.
Downtown Development Director and Main Street Manager Natalie Thomas gave an update on the mural at the Commerce Downtown Development Authority meeting on Monday, Aug. 29.
Thomas said they’ve gotten only positive feedback on the mural from the community.
“I think that kind of backs the statement that art brings the community together,” Thomas said.
She said a few building owners have reached out about adding additional murals in town.
“We don’t want a mural on every building, but some focal points would be really, really good,” Thomas said.
The large mural was completed in two days and cost $8,400, which was largely funded by donations. It’s located on the side of the “Sliced” building on the Waters Brothers building side.
Thomas said the city has also gotten some “unsolicited artwork” in one of the town’s pedestrian alleys. The city is working with an art student at Commerce High School to create an art piece to cover it up.
“The student, she took the picture and sent it back to me like a sketch and it really looks good,” Thomas said, adding the mural will show a historic train depot scene.
Thomas noted the building owner is “excited” about the project and said the student plans to begin work on the mural soon.
Murals/art may be added to the other alleys in downtown. Thomas said she’s waiting for responses on a community survey before moving forward with the plans (see additional details on the survey below).
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Aug. 29 meeting, the DDA:
•learned the DDA will host a work session on Oct. 25. The city has released a community survey in the meantime, seeking feedback on the needs in downtown. You can find the survey by visiting the Commerce Main Street Facebook page.
•heard the Tigers on the Town pep rally was a success. The annual event, held in Spencer Park, kicks off the first home football game of the season.
•got an update on the Bands, Brews, BBQ and Car Show, which is set for Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown. Thomas said there are around eight barbecue contestants registered so far. Three bands are performing and a number of cars will be on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.