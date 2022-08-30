A piece of Commerce’s literary history is now an eye-catching art attraction in the city's downtown area.

Students with the University of Georgia completed a mural over the weekend depicting the cover of “Cold Sassy Tree” by Olive Ann Burns. The 1984 novel is set in a town based on Harmony Grove, the former name for the City of Commerce.

