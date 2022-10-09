Funeral services have been set for Jefferson High School senior Elijah DeWitt, who was killed in shooting in Gwinnett County on Oct. 5. Services will be held at the JHS arena on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. Visitation is Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Church, 267 Mahaffey St., Jefferson.
DeWitt, a standout wide receiver for the JHS Dragons, was killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett County mall on Oct. 5. DeWit was found dead with gunshot wounds at Sugarloaf Mills Mall. The Gwinnett County Police Department was called for a "person shot call" around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 5. They found DeWitt deceased on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
Two Lawrenceville teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, both of Lawrenceville, for felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.
The two were taken into custody in Anderson, S.C. Authorities anticipate the two will be extradited to Gwinnett County on Monday, Oct. 10.
“Detectives are still working to investigate the motive behind this incident, it appears that the suspects and the victim were familiar with each other and when they encountered each other in the parking lot, an altercation took place and then the shooting,” according to a Gwinnett County Police Department news release.
The Gwinnett Homicide Unit was assisted in this arrest by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Georgia State Patrol.
The investigation is active. Detectives are exploring all motives.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.