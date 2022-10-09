Elijah Dewitt

Elijah Dewitt after a touchdown for the Dragons.

Funeral services have been set for Jefferson High School senior Elijah DeWitt, who was killed in shooting in Gwinnett County on Oct. 5. Services will be held at the JHS arena on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. Visitation is Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Church, 267 Mahaffey St., Jefferson.

A GoFunMe page has been created to raise money for a scholarship fund in DeWitt’s memory. As of Sunday evening, nearly $35,000 has been raised. Those wishing to donate may do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/elijah-dewitt?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&amp;utm_medium=copy_link_all&amp;utm_source=customer

