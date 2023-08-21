The City of Pendergrass is looking to implement a series of new city ordinances that mostly revolve around regulating city "quality of life" issues.
The city plans train its police officers in code enforcement to respond to complaints. That will be done in a professional and low keyed manner, officials said.
If a property owner refuses to comply with the provisions of the nuisance code, the property owner will be cited with a police citation and will be required to appear in city court.
The town's council recently held a work session to go through the ordinance proposals. Among the items discussed were:
Garage Sales: The council discussed the limit garage sales to two per year per property owner; time to be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and none on Sundays; neighborhoods could do a neighborhood sale under their HOA; and all year sales would be required to get a permit from city hall before being held.
Nuisance Ordinance: Pendergrass agreed to limit grass to 6 inches in height before a homeowner is warned or cited; the council discussed junk cars in yards or cars being repaired in yards in residential areas, both of which would violate the nuisance ordinance; violators would be warned before being issued a citation.
Door-to-door salesmen: The council agreed to limit the time for door-to-door salesmen to 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Each salesman must register at city hall and show identification. Police officers patrolling the city will monitor and respond to calls about salesmen.
Noise: The police department told the council that noise problems are subjective. The purpose of an ordinance will be to keep noise in the city to a minimum and police officers are to use discretion when responding to noise complaint calls.
Tattoo Parlors: Tattoo parlors are regulated by the State and county health departments. Pendergrass wants to regulate tattoo parlor signs and advertisements through zoning regulations still to come.
