Garbage pickup will be delayed for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Waste Pro will not pick up garbage/recycling on Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Customers are asked to have your garbage/recycling bins to the curb by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The City of Commerce offices will be closed on Labor Day. If you experience a utility emergency, call 706-335-3164 and the after-hours service will answer the call. All other emergencies please call 911.
Commerce City Council will be meeting on September 5 (Tuesday) at the Commerce Civic Center at 6 p.m. The date change is due to the Labor Day holiday.
