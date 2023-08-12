Andy Garrison has announced his run for Chief Magistrate Judge of Jackson County.
Judge Garrison currently serves as a Jackson County Associate Magistrate. He has over 40 years of law enforcement experience/service, with 28 of those years as director/manager of the State of Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Athens. Judge Garrison is also a professor at Athens Technical College and teaches courses in criminal procedure, criminal law, constitutional law and ethics.
