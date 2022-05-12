The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an altercation between a Jackson County Jail deputy and inmate.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said she was informed Tuesday, May 10, about the altercation.
"After reviewing the evidence, I requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent criminal investigation," Mangum said.
"As the Sheriff, I hold all of our staff to a higher standard, at all times. This is a hard day, for not only me, but for all of our staff."
