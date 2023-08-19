Authorities are investigating a murder that reportedly happened Friday evening, Aug. 18, in Jefferson.
Mateo Gomez, no age or address given, was reportedly found shot around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Business Hwy. 129 and Story Porter Rd. Gomez was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, where he died from his injuries.
