The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced daytime lane closures on I-85 in the Commerce area. Following recent inspections of the bridges and roadway, crews will continue asphalt repairs within the project limits.
Right lane closures include:
- Tuesday, Jan. 10, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on I-85 northbound at mile marker (MM) 140.2 to MM 140.9
- Tuesday, Jan. 10, 1-4:30 p.m. on I-85 southbound at MM 141 to MM 140.3
- Wednesday, Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at I-85 northbound at MM 146.2 t MM 146.9
- Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Recent weather conditions have prevented contractors from completing night paving operations. Temporary daytime closures will allow crews to perform needed maintenance.
