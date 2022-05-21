State transportation leaders will suspend lane closures for the Memorial Day holiday. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced recently the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, May 27, at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.
"While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place," GDOT leaders said in a news release. "In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route."
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.
