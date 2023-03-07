A special election will be held June 20 to fill the unexpired term of Pendergrass' mayor following the death of Mayor Monk Tolbert on Feb. 27.
The special election will also fill the seat previously held by Harlan Robinson, who resigned last week.
Both seats will also come up for election in November's General Election.
At its Feb. 28 meeting, the Pendergrass City Council voted to elect Nick Geiman as mayor pro tem to replace Robinson. Geiman will chair the council's meetings until a new mayor is elected.
The council election of Geiman was required after the city attorney discovered that Robinson had been appointed, but not elected, to the mayor pro tem position. The city's charter requires the mayor pro tem be elected, but that had not been done in recent years as the mayor had appointed the position.
The council also elected Tara Underwood as successor mayor pro tem.
Also on Feb. 28, the council voted to approve an overlay district for the city's new town center, which is currently under construction.
