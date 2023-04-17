Nick Geiman will become Pendergrass' next mayor during an upcoming June 20 special election.
Geiman, currently a member of the Pendergrass City Council, was the only person to qualify for the mayor's seat. The seat was left vacant following the death of longtime mayor Monk Tolbert in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.