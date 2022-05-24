Voting for the May 24 General Primary Election closed at 7 p.m. Results will be posted below when available:
Jackson BOC District 3
- Chad Bingham (R) —
- Steve Wittry (R) —
Jackson BOE Post 2
- Tommy Rainey (R) —
- Ricky Sanders (R) —
Jackson BOE Post 5
- Ty Clack (R) —
- Richard Irby (R) —
- Joe Martin (R) —
Candidates for state and federal races include:
State House 31
- Don Clerici (R) —
- Emory Dunahoo Jr. (R), incumbent —
State House 119
- Danny Rampey (R)—
- Marcus Ray (R) —
State Senate 47
- Charlie Chase (R) —
- Frank Ginn (R), incumbent —
- Ross Harvin (R) —
The Republican nominee will face Conolus Scott Jr. (D), of Danielsville, in November.
U.S. Rep. District 10 Republicans
- Timothy Barr —
- Paul Broun —
- Michael Collins —
- David Curry —
- Vernon Jones —
- Marc McMain —
- Alan Sims —
- Mitchell Swan —
U.S. Rep. District 10 Democrats
- Jessica Allison Fore —
- Tabitha Johnson-Green —
- Phyllis Hatcher —
- Femi Oduwole —
- Paul Walton of Hull —
