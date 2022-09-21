Georgia should be allowed to execute the longest-serving inmate on the state’s death row despite an agreement that capital cases would not move forward during the pandemic, a lawyer for the state argued Tuesday.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Brooke Chaplain told members of the Georgia Supreme Court an agreement between Attorney General Chris Carr and the Federal Defender Program contained in a series of emails was essentially a position statement, not a legally binding contract.

