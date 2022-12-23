Georgia’s EMCs and their generation and transmission partners are closely monitoring the extremely low temperatures expected this weekend. EMCs maintain a diverse portfolio of generation resources and have numerous safeguards in place to protect the reliability of our system during extreme winter weather.
As the cold temperatures move through, EMCs are on a heightened state of readiness and are prepared to respond immediately to any service disruptions.
Winter weather preparedness tips for consumers:
- Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, wear warm clothes and lower your thermostat at night and when you're away from your home.
- Caulk or weather strip around windows, exterior doors and any gaps.
- Ensure the filters in your heating system are replaced regularly.
- Have non-perishable foods on hand such as canned fruit, powdered milk, peanut butter, bread and crackers.
- Have a manual can opener.
- Have blankets, sleeping bags and extra clothes, including hats.
- Have flashlights, battery-powered lanterns and extra batteries.
- For those with fireplaces, be sure to have kindling and a good supply of wood.
- For those using a generator, follow manufacturer’s operating instructions and follow all safety guidelines to protect utility employees from serious or fatal injuries.
