Georgia’s EMCs and their generation and transmission partners are closely monitoring the extremely low temperatures expected this weekend. EMCs maintain a diverse portfolio of generation resources and have numerous safeguards in place to protect the reliability of our system during extreme winter weather. 

As the cold temperatures move through, EMCs are on a heightened state of readiness and are prepared to respond immediately to any service disruptions.

