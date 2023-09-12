Representatives of Georgia hospitals expressed support Tuesday for streamlining the state’s certificate of need (CON) process for licensing new health-care facilities and medical services without scrapping the law entirely.

The Georgia Hospital Association has adopted a set of recommendations aimed at limiting the number of parties that can attempt to block approval of CON applications and reducing the time it takes to appeal adverse CON rulings, Anna Adams, the GHA’s executive vice president of external affairs, told members of a state House subcommittee at a hearing in Albany.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.