North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer will build a new manufacturing plant in Valdosta, expanding Georgia operations that already employ 225 workers.

New Jersey-based GAF Materials will create more than 135 jobs and invest $146 million during the next six years on the new plant, which will support its commercial roofing operations. Construction will begin this fall.

