The Georgia Lottery nearly equaled its record-setting second-quarter profits during the third quarter of this fiscal year, lottery officials reported Thursday.
The lottery brought in $367.2 million in January, February and March for Georgia's HOPE Scholarships and Pre-Kindergarten programs, down just slightly from the record $376.5 million in profits during the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
"This strong quarter ensures the Georgia Lottery continues to be a leading source of funding for education in the Peach State," Gov. Brian Kemp said. "These funds have had an immeasurable impact on generations of Georgians, whether setting them on the path to lifelong learning or helping them better themselves through the pursuit of higher education."
Since its inception in the early 1990s, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $24.6 billion to the state for education.
More than 2 million students have received HOPE scholarships, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary pre-kindergarten program.
