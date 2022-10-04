Georgia Power has settled a lawsuit filed by one of its utility partners in the nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle over allocating the costs of finishing the long-delayed, overbudget project.

The Atlanta-based utility has agreed to pay the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) at least $76 million based on the current capital cost forecast for completing the construction of two additional nuclear reactors at the plant south of Augusta.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.