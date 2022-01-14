As winter weather, including freezing rain, wind and snow, is predicted to move across Georgia this holiday weekend, Georgia Power is prepared to respond to outages safely and as quickly as weather conditions allow. The company is continuously monitoring changing weather and storm teams are ready to respond to customer outages caused by the winter weather.
Georgia Power reminds customers to be prepared. Resources on GeorgiaPower.com/WinterPrep can help customers stay prepared. Video tips include information on building an emergency kit, staying connected, official watches vs. warnings and more.
Georgia Power offers the following tools you can use to prepare for severe weather:
- Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.
- Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.
- Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
- Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.
- @GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.
As the winter weather passes through the area and information becomes available, the company will communicate updates. Georgia Power is ready to work around the clock in case of power outages, and urges customers to stay safe, including watching for and avoiding downed power lines after the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.