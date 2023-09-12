Georgia’s tourism industry not only has recovered from COVID-19 but even surpassed pre-pandemic numbers.

A record 167.7 million domestic and international visitors traveled to the Peach State during the last calendar year, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday during the annual Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference on Jekyll Island. Those tourists spent $39.8 billion, $2 billion above the record set in 2019 just before the pandemic struck.

