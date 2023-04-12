Gillespie

Melissa Gillespie

Melissa Gillespie has been named principal of Jackson County High School. Gillespie will begin her new role within the school this summer. She currently serves as an assistant principal at JCHS.

The Jackson County Board of Education approved the move at its April 10 meeting. Gillespie will replace Jason Wester, who was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.